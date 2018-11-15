Kansas St. vs. Texas Tech: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats (home) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (away)

Current records: Kansas St. 4-6; Texas Tech 5-5

What to Know

Texas Tech is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.7 points per game before their next contest. They will challenge Kansas St. on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. If the matchup is anything like the 42-35 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Texas Tech has been struggling to pick up a victory, with their game against Texas last Saturday making it three winless games in a row. Texas Tech took a 41-34 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas. A silver lining for Texas Tech was the play of Jett Duffey, who passed for 444 yards and 4 touchdowns.

As for Kansas St., stumbled on the road two weeks ago against TCU, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Kansas St. got past Kansas with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 21-17.

Kansas St.'s win lifted them to 4-6 while Texas Tech's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. In their win, Kansas St. relied heavily on Alex Barnes, who rushed for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 carries. Texas Tech will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Red Raiders are a solid 6 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Kansas St. is 5-4-0 against the spread. As for Texas Tech, they are 5-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Kansas St. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas Tech.