Kansas star running back Pooka Williams granted diversion in domestic battery case
Williams was arrested in December following an incident involving him and an 18-year-old victim
Kansas' star running back Pooka Williams has been granted a diversion by the Douglas County District Attorney's office for his domestic battery case, according to his attorney. The Kansas City Star reports that the diversion would mark the end of Williams' appearances in court for the charge -- he's scheduled for another appearance on Feb. 13 -- and keep a conviction off of his record.
The charge for domestic battery came in early December when Williams was arrested and booked by the University of Kansas Police Department for "domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship." Per an arrest affidavit, an 18-year-old female victim stated "she was punched in the stomach, as well as grabbed by the throat" by Williams at an apartment complex. Williams told an officer he had "pushed (the woman) when he saw her in a room with other guys."
Subsequently, Williams was suspended indefinitely by coach Les Miles. Kansas has not yet reinstated Williams nor offered any further comment on his status as of yet. Williams was a four-star recruit out of Louisiana and the highest-rated player in Kansas' 2018 recruiting class. He led the team with 1,125 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns as a freshman, and led the Big 12 conference with 1,660 all-purpose yards. He was named the conference' Offensive Freshman of the Year.
