Kansas State announces contract extension for coach Bill Snyder, 78, through 2022

Bill Snyder revived Kansas State -- once one of the worst programs in FBS -- into a perennial contender for the Big 12 title. And apparently there's still more ahead for the 78-year-old coaching legend.

Kansas State announced Thursday that Snyder has been inked to a five-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

"My entire family and I have been so very grateful for the genuine, caring and loyal support K-Staters have provided our coaches, staff, families and young people on a yearly basis," Snyder said in a statement. "And, as I have stated so often we came to Kansas State because of the people, stayed because of the people and returned because of the people, and that remains unchanged. We have continued to make daily improvement as a football program, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue and will do so as long as I am healthy and feel that I am having a positive impact on our university, community and football program and the young men that are involved. I appreciate so very much the leadership of President Myers and Gene Taylor, in addition to all past administrators and staff, and their commitment to our football program. And I am grateful for the exceptional players, coaches, support staff, student body, faculty, community and fans across the nation for all they have meant to our program and University."

Since taking over the program for his second stint in 2009, the Wildcats have 73 wins and reached the 10-win plateau twice -- in 2011 and 2012. They've finished ranked in the top 20 three times since 2009. In his first stint in Manhattan (1989-2005), Snyder revived a program that was winless in each of the previous two seasons, building it into a monster. His best run of success came from 1997-2003 when KSU won 11 games in six of seven years.

"It has been a pleasure watching our football program up close over the past year and seeing one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football continue to positively impact student-athletes while also producing winning seasons on a yearly basis," said athletic director Gene Taylor. "With this new contract, we felt that it was important to recognize his commitment to our football program, and we look forward to his continued leadership."

Snyder will make $3.45 million in 2018, and his salary will increase by $300,000 each of the following two seasons. The new deal includes a salary renegotiation clause after the 2020 season. He is one of only six coaches to win 200 or more games at the same school.

Should he finish out the contract without retiring or moving into a different role with Kansas State, Snyder would be 83 during the 2022 season. Joe Paterno was fired from Penn State at age 84, and Bobby Bowden retired from Florida State at age 80.

Kansas State opens the 2018 season Sept. 1 at home against South Dakota.