Kansas State is preparing for a coaching transition as Chris Klieman is set to retire, according to multiple reports. Current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein -- the former Wildcats quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist -- is expected to be his successor, 247Sports confirms.

Klieman, who has led Kansas State since 2019 and is under contract through 2032, has not formally announced a decision. A regular signing day press conference was rescheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Wednesday where Klieman and athletic director Gene Taylor will address the program's future, per ESPN.

Klieman guided Kansas State to a Big 12 Championship in 2022 and reestablished the program as a consistent conference contender following the retirement of longtime coach Bill Snyder. With a 54-34 (.614) record, Klieman owns one of the strongest winning percentages in school history among coaches who have led the program at least five seasons, trailing only Snyder, who closed his second tenure with a 215-117 (.647) mark before stepping down in 2018.

The Wildcats finished the 2025 regular season 6-6, a year defined by narrow losses, offensive inconsistency and injuries. Kansas State began the campaign in Dublin, Ireland, with a 24-21 loss to Iowa State, the first of five one-score defeats on the year. The team started 1-3, marking its worst start to a season since 1989.

Despite the uneven final season, Klieman's legacy remains firmly cemented: five bowl appearances, a conference title and national recognition for his development-heavy, disciplined approach that mirrored his championship pedigree at North Dakota State, where he won four FCS titles.

Rising offensive mind

Klein, currently the offensive coordinator for Texas A&M, has emerged as the overwhelming favorite to take over, though he would stay with the Aggies through their College Football Playoff run, according to ESPN.

He spent five seasons on Klieman's staff, including two as offensive coordinator, before departing for College Station ahead of the 2024 season. Klein's familiarity with Kansas State's roster, donors and recruiting base -- combined with his status as one of the program's most accomplished former players -- has made him the university's leading target as succession planning accelerates.

Klein led Kansas State to a pair of 11-win seasons and a Big 12 Championship during his playing career in Manhattan. He threw for 4,724 yards and 30 touchdowns while adding 2,485 yards rushing and 56 scores on the ground. In addition to being a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012, Klein earned the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, second-team All-American honors and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

As a coach, Klein quickly made his mark when he joined the staff in 2017. He served as Kansas State's offensive coordinator for two seasons in 2022-23, taking a unit that ranked outside the top 75 nationally in 2021 to top-25 rankings in multiple offensive categories before his departure. His offenses became known for efficiency and balance: total offense jumped from 362.3 yards per game in 2021 to 446.1 in 2023, scoring jumped from 27.5 to 37.8 points per game, and his final unit led the nation in red-zone touchdown conversion rate at 78.7%.

The Wildcats' rushing attack also flourished, producing top-15 units nationally in yards per game, while quarterbacks posted school-record low interception percentages.

After joining Texas A&M in 2024, Klein helped guide the Aggies to a 5-0 start in SEC play, marking the program's best conference start since 1998. The offense ranked second in the SEC in rushing behind a strong offensive line. Texas A&M ranks 16th nationally in scoring offense with 36.3 points per game this season. Klein is a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

Klein's success at Kansas State and Texas A&M has cemented his status as one of college football's top young offensive minds and a natural heir to the Wildcats program.