Avery Johnson enters his second full season as Kansas State's starting quarterback, and all eyes will be on him to lead the Wildcats back to the Big 12 title game. Kansas State opens the year Saturday (Aug. 23) against Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland, a marquee kickoff that sets the tone for what could be a challenging schedule. Expert Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joined Bud Elliott on the Cover 3 College Football Summer School series to preview expectations for the Wildcats this fall.

What are the stakes for Kansas State in 2025?

Kansas State enters this season carrying expectations of competing for a Big 12 title, and much of that weight rests on Johnson's development. The former top-100 prospect flashed both promise and growing pains last year, showing poise in big moments -- like rallying the Wildcats to a late win at Colorado -- but also enduring stretches where injuries limited his mobility and forced him to grow as a passer.

"He really grew a little bit as a quarterback and he was forced to," Fitzgerald said. "... For about four weeks he was pretty limited as a runner, and it forced him to work on his passing -- and he needed it. He really did."

Now entering 2025 with 14 career starts, a stronger physique and greater command of the offense, Johnson is being counted on to lead the Wildcats into Big 12 contention. If he takes the next step, Kansas State has the pieces around him to make a serious run at the College Football Playoff.

Breakout player everybody needs to know

Kansas State linebacker Asa Newsom could be a game-changer in 2025, provided he stays healthy. Injuries have limited him over the past two seasons, but when Newsom first stepped on the field as a true freshman, he immediately impressed, even ahead of teammate Austin Romaine.

"Asa is coming back from that second knee injury, and if he's healthy -- and he was so good as a true freshman, so instinctive and violent," Fitzgerald said. "He's just now blown out both knees and we don't know how that's going to affect him, but if he comes through and erupts, he's going to be special."

Newsom has played in just 11 games the past two seasons, totaling nine tackles. But now expected to be in a starting role, he enters 2025 ready to make an impact on the Wildcats defense.

Win total outlook

The projected win total of Kansas State is 8.5 with a slight lean on the under, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Wildcats face one of the Big 12's toughest slates in 2025, with matchups against six of the other seven teams carrying the best odds to win the conference title: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah. Just two of those games are in Manhattan.

Despite that schedule, Kansas State sits among the betting favorites to win the Big 12 at +550. Expectations are to exceed that win total mark, but Kansas State must avoid the costly slip-ups that have derailed recent seasons.

"With this roster and this quarterback, I think they need to go double-digits in the regular season to be fully fulfilling for the fan base," Fitzgerald said. "If they clean that up they're going to be a 10-win team because they've been around nine wins in the regular season the last two years."

