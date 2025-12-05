Kansas State officially hired legendary former quarterback Collin Klein as coach, the program announced Thursday. Klein, 36, had most recently served as Texas A&M's offensive coordinator. He succeeds Chris Klieman, who retired Wednesday, and 247Sports had reported Klein was in line to be the next head man in charge for the Wildcats.

Klein will continue to coach the Aggies through the College Football Playoff.

After redshirting at Kansas State in 2008, Klein played wide receiver in 2009 before converting to quarterback in 2010. He took over full-time behind center the next year, and across 2011 and 2012, he accumulated a 21-5 record, threw for 29 touchdowns, ran for 50 touchdowns and finished third in 2012 Heisman Trophy voting. The Wildcats reached as high as No. 2 in his senior season, tied for their highest ranking ever.

Klein returned to Kansas State as a coach in 2014 and slowly worked his way up from low-level assistant to quarterbacks coach to co-offensive coordinator to, finally, offensive coordinator from 2022-23. Texas A&M hired him away after the 2023 season. Now, however, he returns to the place that made him a star.

Klein's contract is for five years, with an average base salary of $4.3 million.

Klieman, who took over for the iconic Bill Snyder in 2019 and was under contract through 2032, produced several strong seasons upon his arrival in Manhattan, including a 10-win campaign in 2022 and bowl wins in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

But the Wildcats are just 6-6 this season after being ranked 17th in the AP preseason poll. They'll hope Klein -- the first Kansas State alum to be head coach since Ellis Rainsberger from 1975-77 -- can get things back on track.

