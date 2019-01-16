Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton's transfer to TCU hits a 'slow down'
Delton announced he was heading to Fort Worth, but that is not officially done yet
Kansas State grad transfer quarterback Alex Delton hasn't quite been released to transfer to TCU.
There has been a "slow down" in Delton's transfer status, sources told CBS Sports on Wednesday. At issue is a competitive concern with Delton transferring within the Big 12, sources said.
Delton tweeted Tuesday "I'll be finishing my final year at TCU." The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Tuesday "TCU has found its grad transfer quarterback."
However, grad transfers must meet all the conditions of the one-time transfer rule, which includes the originating institution's approval. Neither Kansas State nor TCU have made an official announcement. However, Monday is thought to be a soft deadline for semester transfers because that is a general start date for the beginning of the second semester.
K-State coaches are evaluating allowing Delton to transfer within the conference. Delton put his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 4.
Delton has played 20 games in his Kansas State career, making six starts over four seasons.
Without Kansas State's release, Delton could still transfer but per NCAA rules would have to sit out a year and lose a year of eligibility. That effectively would end his college career.
Delton also has the option of filing for a transfer waiver that would allow him to transfer immediately. He is among a group of FBS quarterbacks -- both undergrad and grad -- seeking transfers as that soft Monday deadline approaches.
TCU reportedly has had interest in grad transfer quarterback Austin Kendall of Oklahoma.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
OU restricts Kendall's WVU eligibility
Kendall will be a graduate transfer but wants to transfer within the Big 12, which bothers...
-
Jalen Hurts transfers to Oklahoma
Hurts made the announcement in a letter to the Players' Tribune
-
Retired general among new CFP members
Slocum, General Ray Odierno and Arkansas State AD Terry Mohajir are the three new members
-
Top NFL prospects who returned to CFB
Several top players passed on millions to return to college football
-
Tate Martell transfers to Miami
Martell departed the Buckeyes after they brought in Justin Fields seemingly to take over at...
-
Teams hit hardest by early departures
With so many players declaring for the draft with eligibility remaining, some teams are going...