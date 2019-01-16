Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton's transfer to TCU hits a 'slow down'

Kansas State grad transfer quarterback Alex Delton hasn't quite been released to transfer to TCU.

There has been a "slow down" in Delton's transfer status, sources told CBS Sports on Wednesday. At issue is a competitive concern with Delton transferring within the Big 12, sources said.

Delton tweeted Tuesday "I'll be finishing my final year at TCU." The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Tuesday "TCU has found its grad transfer quarterback."

Man I am so blessed for what I’ve learned through this game & how it has shaped me. I’m proud of what I’ve done but I am not done yet... Change of plans. I will be finishing my final year at TCU. Excited to get started!!! 🐸🐸🐸@TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/is55VZtZdY — Alex Delton (@adelton005) January 16, 2019

However, grad transfers must meet all the conditions of the one-time transfer rule, which includes the originating institution's approval. Neither Kansas State nor TCU have made an official announcement. However, Monday is thought to be a soft deadline for semester transfers because that is a general start date for the beginning of the second semester.

K-State coaches are evaluating allowing Delton to transfer within the conference. Delton put his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

Delton has played 20 games in his Kansas State career, making six starts over four seasons.

Without Kansas State's release, Delton could still transfer but per NCAA rules would have to sit out a year and lose a year of eligibility. That effectively would end his college career.

Delton also has the option of filing for a transfer waiver that would allow him to transfer immediately. He is among a group of FBS quarterbacks -- both undergrad and grad -- seeking transfers as that soft Monday deadline approaches.

TCU reportedly has had interest in grad transfer quarterback Austin Kendall of Oklahoma.