The Kansas State Wildcats hit the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats in a Big 12 conference matchup on Friday night. K-State is 1-2 overall, and 0-1 in conference play. KSU is looking to bounce back from a stunning 24-21 upset loss to Army in its last outing. Arizona is 2-0 on the season, with both wins coming in dominant fashion. Brent Brennan's team has outscored its two opponents this season 88-9, including a 48-9 win over Weber State on Sept. 6. Kansas State leads the all-time series 6-3.

Kickoff from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Arizona vs. Kansas State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona vs. Kansas State and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Arizona vs. Kansas State:

Kansas State vs. Arizona spread Kansas State -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas State vs. Arizona over/under 54.5 points Kansas State vs. Arizona money line Kansas State -116, Arizona -104

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona has been dominant in its two wins this season. The Wildcats haven't exactly faced stiff competition, but they have notched statement wins in both games. In its season opener, Arizona beat Hawaii 40-6, then followed that up by beating Weber State 48-3 last weekend.

Arizona is led by junior quarterback Noah Fifita. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound quarterback is in his third full season as the program's starter, and is looking to rebound from an inconsistent 2024 season where he completed 60.5% of his passes for 2,958 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. For his career, Fifita has totaled 6,742 passing yards, 50 touchdown passes, and 18 interceptions.

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State has faced a challenging start to the 2025 season, entering Week 3 with a 1–2 record. After a narrow 24–21 loss to Iowa State in the College Football Classic in Dublin, the Wildcats secured a 38–35 victory over North Dakota in their home opener. However, they suffered another 24–21 upset loss to Army in a closely contested game on Fort Riley Day, marked by a late interception that sealed their fate.

KSU is paced by veteran quarterback Avery Johnson. The 6-foot-3 dual-threat quarterback has demonstrated significant growth over his college career, amassing 3,954 passing yards and 36 touchdowns across 24 games. In the 2025 season, he has completed 64 of 98 passes for 763 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception, maintaining a passer rating of 148.9.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 60 combined points.

So who wins Kansas State vs. Arizona, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations?