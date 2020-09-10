Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Kansas State

Last Season Records: Kansas State 8-5; Arkansas State 8-5

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats will face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at noon ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. While the Wildcats were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with an winning record of 8-5. Arkansas State was 8-5 last season and is coming off of an 37-24 defeat against the Memphis Tigers this past Saturday.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: K-State was seventh best in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 12. But the Red Wolves ranked eighth in the nation in passing touchdowns, closing the year with 37 overall. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

K-State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are an big 10.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.