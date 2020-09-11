The Kansas State Wildcats will take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at noon ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Both teams have been solid against the spread dating back to last season, with Arkansas State covering in five of its last seven and Kansas State covering in six of its last eight. The Red Wolves are coming off a 37-24 loss to Memphis last week where they covered as 18.5-point underdogs while the Wildcats will be making their 2020 debut.

This is the third time in history that the programs have squared off with Kansas State holding a 2-0 series lead, but this is the first installment of the series since 1980. The Wildcats are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Arkansas State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 54.5.

Kansas State vs. Arkansas State spread: Kansas State -10.5

Kansas State vs. Arkansas State over-under: 54 points

Kansas State vs. Arkansas State money line: Kansas State -380, Arkansas State +310

Why Kansas State can cover

K-State was on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Skylar Thompson returns at quarterback having accounted for 2,720 total yards and 23 total touchdowns last season. Thompson was instrumental in an upset win over Oklahoma last season, completing 18-of-28 for 213 yards and rushing for 39 yards and four touchdowns in the 48-41 victory.

Kansas State's success was often defined by the quality of its run defense. The Wildcats went 5-1 when holding opponents to under 150 yards rushing and Arkansas State struggled to run the football effectively against Memphis. They finished with 125 yards on the ground and averaged just 3.5 yards per carry.

Why Arkansas State can cover

Arkansas State was 8-5 last season and is coming off of an 37-24 loss against the Memphis Tigers this past Saturday. The Red Wolves moved the football effectively through the air in the loss, picking up 15 first downs via pass (25 total) and racking up 299 passing yards despite using both Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher. Arkansas State averaged 312.1 yards per game through the air in 2019 and went 4-2 straight up in games where they had at least four passing touchdowns.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wildcats were seventh best in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 12. But the Red Wolves ranked eighth in the nation in passing touchdowns, closing the year with 37 overall. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

