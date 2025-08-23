The 2025 college football season kicks off with a major Big 12 battle as No. 17 Kansas State battles No. 22 Iowa State in the annual Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. The clash between the two historic foes -- dubbed "Farmageddon" -- ranks among the best Week 0 games in recent history and has major Big 12 championship implications.

Iowa State is coming off the best season in program history, an 11-win campaign that ended against Arizona State in the Big 12 Championship Game. Kansas State went through a transition year with first-year quarterback Avery Johnson but enter the season as one of the betting favorites to win the conference. Chris Klieman's team has won 28 games over the past three years.

When Matt Campbell took over at Iowa State, the Cyclones were losers of 10 straight against Kansas State. However, he has turned the tide, winning five of his last seven games against the Wildcats. Last season, ISU's 29-21 victory clinched their first 10-win season in program history and launched them to the Big 12 Championship Game.

Where to watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State live

Date: Saturday, Aug. 23 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Aviva Stadium -- Dublin, Ireland

LIVE Updates as Kansas State and Iowa State kick off the season.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State: Need to know

Major implications: The battle between these two Big 12 foes ranks among the most important Week 0 games in recent memory. Both Iowa State and Kansas State expect to contend for the Big 12, but their seasons could very well be diminished before Week 1 even starts. The loser of this game will pick up a critical loss but also lose a tiebreaker against a likely other contender. The implications could carry all the way to December.

Rising coaches: When the 2025 CBS Sports Coach Rankings were revealed, Campbell and Klieman each ranked in the top three. The careers of these two coaches have mirrored each other in many ways, with rises from the non-FBS level to bringing elite consistency to their respective schools. Campbell passed Dan McCarney to take over as the winningest coach in program history last season. Klieman has a tall task following Bill Snyder but has nearly matched the legend's sensational 64.7% winning record.

QB battle: When Johnson committed to Kansas State, Klieman told him he would be the face of the program. While there were mistakes, Johnson threw for a program record 25 touchdowns in his first year as a starter, and Kansas State added multiple wide receiver transfers to try and give him more help. Not to be outdone, ISU's Rocco Becht has emerged as one of the steadiest passers in college football since taking over as a redshirt freshman, throwing for more than 6,600 yards and 48 touchdowns in the past two years. The Cyclones have a tall task replacing two Day 2 NFL Draft picks at receiver, but the staff is high on transfers Xavier Townsend and Chase Sowell.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State prediction, picks

Iowa State has won two straight games against KSU, but the Wildcats come into Dublin as the more mature roster. Johnson has more weapons to lean on, and the defense should take another step with upperclassmen across the lineup, including linebacker Austin Romaine. This game is competitive and close as ever, but Kansas State pulls away late.

