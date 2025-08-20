The No. 21 Iowa State Cyclones kick off their 2025 season against the Big 12 Conference rival Kansas State Wildcats in a Week 0 matchup in Ireland on Saturday, Aug. 23. Iowa State shared the regular-season Big 12 championship, while Kansas State shared eighth-place in the conference with West Virginia. The Wildcats (5-4, 9-4), who were 2-1 against ranked opponents a year ago, had a plus-97 point differential. The Cyclones (11-3, 7-2), who were 9-2 against unranked foes, were plus-114 in point differential.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Iowa State leads the all-time series 54-50-4, including a 29-21 win last season. The Wildcats are 3-point favorites in the latest Iowa State vs. Kansas State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Iowa State vs. Kansas State picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Josh Nagel has to say. New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Josh Nagel is SportsLine's assistant managing editor and has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms for decades, and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. He has also had success in his college football picks, including going 8-0 (+850) in his last eight Kansas State picks.

Now, Nagel has set his sights on Iowa State vs. Kansas State and just locked in his picks and college football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Iowa State vs. Kansas State:

Iowa State vs. Kansas State spread Kansas State -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Iowa State vs. Kansas State over/under 49.5 points Iowa State vs. Kansas State money line Iowa State +133, Kansas State -158 Iowa State vs. Kansas State picks See picks at SportsLine Iowa State vs. Kansas State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Kansas State can win

Junior quarterback Avery Johnson returns and looks to build off a solid 2024 campaign. In 13 games last season, Johnson completed 217 of 372 passes (58.3%) for 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also rushed 113 times for 605 yards (5.4 average) and seven scores. He threw for two or more touchdowns in 10 games, including three in a 44-41 Rate Bowl win over Rutgers.

Also returning is junior running back Dylan Edwards. He enters the season listed on the Maxwell Award, Paul Hornung Award and Jet Award watch lists. The 2024 Rate Bowl Offensive MVP rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in the win over Rutgers. In 12 games last season, he rushed 74 times for 546 yards (7.4 average) and five touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Iowa State can win

Junior quarterback Rocco Becht will again be under center for the Cyclones. In 14 games last season, he completed 271 of 456 passes (59.4%) for 3,505 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions and a 138.1 rating. In a 42-41 win over Miami (Fla.) in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, he completed 22 of 36 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns. He threw for 383 yards and three scores in a 45-36 loss at Kansas on Nov. 9.

Also back is junior running back Carson Hansen. He was one of four backs rushing for 300 or more yards in 2024. In 14 games last year, he carried 151 times for 752 yards (5.0 average) and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. In the win over Miami (Fla.), he rushed 16 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a 13-yard touchdown pass. See which team to back at SportsLine, and new users can also check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Iowa State vs. Kansas State picks

Who wins Iowa State vs. Kansas State, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?. You can head to SportsLine to see his Kansas State vs. Iowa State picks. Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the expert that has crushed his college football picks, and find out.