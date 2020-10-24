Who's Playing

Kansas @ No. 20 Kansas State

Current Records: Kansas 0-3; Kansas State 3-1

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats are 5-0 against the Kansas Jayhawks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. K-State's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Kansas at noon ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats are looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

K-State netted a 21-14 win over the TCU Horned Frogs two weeks ago. K-State QB Will Howard did work as he accumulated 117 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 86 yards. Howard's longest run was for 80 yards in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Kansas has to be aching after a bruising 38-17 defeat to the West Virginia Mountaineers last week. QB Miles Kendrick had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.13 yards per passing attempt.

K-State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Kansas State's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Kansas' loss dropped them down to 0-3. We'll see if the Wildcats can repeat their recent success or if the Jayhawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.25

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last six years.