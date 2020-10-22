Who's Playing

Kansas @ Kansas State

Current Records: Kansas 0-3; Kansas State 3-1

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats are 5-0 against the Kansas Jayhawks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. K-State will take on Kansas at noon ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium after a week off. The Wildcats are coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

K-State beat the TCU Horned Frogs 21-14 last week. K-State QB Will Howard did work as he accumulated 117 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 86 yards. Howard's longest run was for 80 yards in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Kansas found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-17 punch to the gut against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. QB Miles Kendrick had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.13 yards per passing attempt.

K-State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Kansas State's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Kansas' defeat dropped them down to 0-3. We'll find out if the Wildcats can add another positive mark to their record or if the Jayhawks can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Kansas State's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan,, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan,, Kansas

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last six years.