The No. 20 Kansas State Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in the 2020 Sunflower Showdown at noon ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats are 3-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while Kansas is 0-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. This is the 118th time the bitter rivals have gone head-to-head and Kansas holds a 65-47-5 lead all-time in the series.

However, Kansas State has won 11 in a row and it can set the record for the longest winning streak in series history with a win on Saturday. The Wildcats are favored by 20 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Kansas odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 48.5. Before entering any Kansas vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kansas State vs. Kansas spread: Kansas State -20

Kansas State vs. Kansas over-under: 48.5 points

Kansas State vs. Kansas money line: Kansas State -1200, Kansas +750

What you need to know about Kansas

The Jayhawks have to be hurting after a devastating 38-17 defeat at the hands of the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. Quarterback Miles Kendrick had a tough game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.13 yards per passing attempt.

The Jayhawks also lost starting running back Pooka Williams as he elected to opt out of the remainder of the season to focus on preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. However, Velton Gardner has actually been the most productive runner in the Kansas backfield this season with 225 yards and two touchdowns and he'll be ready to take on a larger workload in a rivalry game this week.

What you need to know about Kansas State

Meanwhile, K-State netted a 21-14 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs last week. Kansas State quarterback Will Howard had a big game as he accumulated 117 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 86 yards. Howard is filling in for Skylar Thompson who is out for the year after requiring surgery on an upper-body injury. Howard is averaging 9.8 yards per pass attempt so far in relief of Thompson, which matches Thompson's mark pre-injury.

