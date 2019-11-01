Kansas State vs. Kansas odds, spread: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Kansas State and Kansas. Here are the results:
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas is 3-5 overall and 2-3 at home, while Kansas State is 5-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Kansas is so-so against the spread this season (5-3) while Kansas State has been strong (5-2). Both Kansas head coach Les Miles and Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman are in their first seasons at the helm, so this will be the first head-to-head matchup in what the state of Kansas hopes becomes an intriguing in-state rivalry. The Wildcats are favored by six points in the latest Kansas vs. Kansas State odds, while the over-under is set at 55. Before entering any Kansas State vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Kansas vs. Kansas State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Jayhawks managed to secure a tight 37-34 win over Texas Tech last week to capture their first Big 12 win under Miles. Kansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Carter Stanley, who passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns on 37 attempts, and WR Stephon Robinson Jr., who caught six passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Stanley's 70-yard touchdown toss to WR Andrew Parchment in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night and the Kansas offense will hope it can capitalize upon the momentum it created last week.
Meanwhile, Kansas State pulled off the massive upset of Oklahoma last week, winning 48-41 as a 23.5-point underdog at home. Quarterback Skylar Thompson had a stellar game for the Wildcats as he accumulated 213 passing yards and punched in four rushing touchdowns. Ball State transfer James Gilbert also ran for 105 yards and a score in the victory and two timely turnovers from the Jayhawks defense helped earn Klieman a season-defining win.
So who wins Kansas vs. Kansas State? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Baylor vs. West Virginia expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
Baylor vs. WVU pick, live stream
Baylor looks to keep its surprising undefeated season going on Halloween night
-
Baylor vs. WVU odds, sims, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Baylor vs. West Virginia game 10,000...
-
Michigan St. LB Bachie ruled ineligible
Bachie was a preseason first-team All-American
-
Narduzzi scares players on Halloween
The Panthers staffer had a little bit of fun this Halloween
-
Marvin Harrison Jr. commits to Ohio St.
The Buckeyes are loading up on talent once again for their future classes
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game