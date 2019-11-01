Kansas State vs. Kansas odds, spread: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas is 3-5 overall and 2-3 at home, while Kansas State is 5-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Kansas is so-so against the spread this season (5-3) while Kansas State has been strong (5-2). Both Kansas head coach Les Miles and Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman are in their first seasons at the helm, so this will be the first head-to-head matchup in what the state of Kansas hopes becomes an intriguing in-state rivalry. The Wildcats are favored by six points in the latest Kansas vs. Kansas State odds, while the over-under is set at 55. Before entering any Kansas State vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Jayhawks managed to secure a tight 37-34 win over Texas Tech last week to capture their first Big 12 win under Miles. Kansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Carter Stanley, who passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns on 37 attempts, and WR Stephon Robinson Jr., who caught six passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Stanley's 70-yard touchdown toss to WR Andrew Parchment in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night and the Kansas offense will hope it can capitalize upon the momentum it created last week.

Meanwhile, Kansas State pulled off the massive upset of Oklahoma last week, winning 48-41 as a 23.5-point underdog at home. Quarterback Skylar Thompson had a stellar game for the Wildcats as he accumulated 213 passing yards and punched in four rushing touchdowns. Ball State transfer James Gilbert also ran for 105 yards and a score in the victory and two timely turnovers from the Jayhawks defense helped earn Klieman a season-defining win.

