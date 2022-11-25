The No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats will try to secure their spot in the Big 12 title game when they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday night. Kansas State has won the past 13 meetings between these teams. Kansas is amid one of its best seasons in recent memory, having already clinched bowl eligibility. The winner will take home The Governer's Cup. Both teams are 7-3-1 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 62.5.

Kansas State vs. Kansas spread: Kansas State -11.5

Kansas State vs. Kansas over/under: 62 points

Kansas State vs. Kansas money line: Kansas State -455, Kansas 345

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State has plenty of motivation heading into this game, as a win (or a Texas loss to Baylor on Friday night) would clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game against TCU. The Wildcats have been without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, but backup Will Howard has been excellent as a replacement. He has thrown for 1,011 yards, 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions, good for a passer rating of 170.5.

Junior running back Deuce Vaughn has been one of the top backs in the conference, rushing for 1,148 yards and six touchdowns. Kansas State has won three of its last four games, including a 48-31 win at West Virginia last week. The Wildcats have not only won the last 13 meetings in this rivalry, but they have also covered the spread in 10 of those victories.

Why Kansas can cover

This has not been an average season for Kansas, a program that has been struggling for a long time. The Jayhawks entered the year with a Vegas win total of three, but they have already secured bowl eligibility heading into this matchup. They knocked off then-No. 18 Oklahoma State earlier this month and also recorded wins over West Virginia, Houston, Duke and Iowa State earlier this year.

Star quarterback Jalon Daniels missed more than a month of action due to an injury, but he returned last week. Daniels has completed 66.4% of his passes for 1,302 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Sophomore running back Devin Neal has racked up 1,002 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt.

