The Kansas State Wildcats will be looking to build on a 34-0 win over South Dakota when they host the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Missouri is coming off a 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech, jumping out to a 38-10 lead after three quarters. These teams have played against each other 97 times, but the last meeting came in 2013.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Wildcats are favored by eight points in the latest Kansas State vs. Missouri odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 57.5. Before entering any Missouri vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kansas State vs. Missouri spread: Kansas State -8

Kansas State vs. Missouri over/under: 58 points

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State rolled to a dominant win over South Dakota last week, running for 297 yards in a 34-0 win. The Wildcats recorded their most rushing yards since 2019, despite preseason All-American Deuce Vaughn resting for most of the second half. Vaughn ran for 126 yards and a touchdown, marking his seventh straight game with more than 100 rushing yards.

He is three games shy of Darren Sproles' school-record 10-game streak in the early 2000s. Kansas State held South Dakota to just 3.9 yards per play last week, which bodes well as the Wildcats take a step up in competition this week. The Tigers have been terrible on the road, covering the spread in just two of their last 13 games.

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri got off to a strong start of its own against a better opponent than Kansas State faced, so the Tigers will be better prepared for this game. They scored at least 14 points in three of the four quarters against Louisiana Tech, using a 24-point second quarter to take control. Sophomore quarterback Brady Cook threw for nearly 200 yards and added another 61 yards on the ground.

The Tigers had nine players combine for 325 rushing yards, led by Nathaniel Peat's 77-yard day. Missouri was one of the worst defensive teams in the country against the run last year, but it held Louisiana Tech to just 11 rushing yards. The Tigers have covered the spread in five of their last six games dating back to the end of last season.

