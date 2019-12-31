Kansas State vs. Navy: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kansas State vs. Navy football game
Who's Playing
No. 23 Navy @ Kansas State
Current Records: Navy 10-2; Kansas State 8-4
What to Know
The Kansas State Wildcats and the Navy Midshipmen have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and K-State and Navy will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial at 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Wildcats aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
It was all tied up 14-14 at the half for the Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones four weeks ago, but the Wildcats stepped up in the second half. The Wildcats came out on top against Iowa State by a score of 27-17. K-State relied on the efforts of RB Jordon Brown, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and RB Jacardia Wright, who punched in one rushing touchdown.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 258 more yards than your opponent like Navy did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against the Army West Point Black Knights by a conclusive 31-7 score. RB Malcolm Perry had a dynamite game for the Midshipmen; he rushed for two TDs and 304 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Perry's 55-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.
Navy is now 10-2 while the Wildcats sit at 8-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats come into the contest boasting the 12th fewest interceptions in the nation at five. But the Midshipmen are even better: they rank fourth in the nation when it comes to interceptions, with only four on the season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Midshipmen are a 3-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 53
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
