Kansas State vs. Oklahoma live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma football game
Who's Playing
Kansas State (home) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma (away)
Current Records: Kansas State 4-2-0; Oklahoma 7-0-0
What to Know
Kansas State heads home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 23.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Kansas State and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Wildcats were able to grind out a solid win over TCU last week, winning 24-17. QB Skylar Thompson did work as he picked up 68 yards on the ground on ten carries and threw two passing touchdowns. Thompson didn't help his team much against Baylor three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Thompson scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma might be getting used to good results now that the team has seven wins in a row. They steamrolled West Virginia 52-14. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oklahoma had established a 49-14 advantage.
Kansas State took a serious blow against Oklahoma when the two teams last met in October of last year, falling 51-14. Maybe the Wildcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sooners are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 58
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Thank you for Big 12's spread offense
Alabama and LSU are winning through the air as opposed to traditionally doing so in the trenches
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
SMU survives to remain undefeated
SMU improved to 8-0 with its eyes set on the AAC title and a New Year's Six bowl bid
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game