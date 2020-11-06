Who's Playing

No. 14 Oklahoma State @ Kansas State

Current Records: Oklahoma State 4-1; Kansas State 4-2

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Oklahoma State and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Cowboys have a defense that allows only 17.8 points per game, so K-State's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Oklahoma State fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Texas Longhorns last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 41-34. Oklahoma State gained 243 more yards than Texas, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage. Despite the loss, Oklahoma State got a solid performance out of WR Tylan Wallace, who caught 11 passes for two TDs and 187 yards.

In one silver lining for Oklahoma State, the Oklahoma State defensive unit accumulated five sacks for a loss of 37 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

Meanwhile, K-State scored first but ultimately less than the West Virginia Mountaineers in their contest last week. K-State suffered a grim 37-10 defeat to West Virginia. The Wildcats were down 34-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Will Howard had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 184 yards passing.

The Cowboys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up four turnovers, Oklahoma State had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if K-State can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma State have won three out of their last five games against Kansas State.