The No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats will try to bounce back from a loss to TCU when they host No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon. Kansas State had won three consecutive games prior to its 38-28 setback at TCU last week. Oklahoma State lost to TCU in double overtime two weeks ago, but the Cowboys responded with a 41-34 win against Texas.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 56.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State spread: Kansas State -1.5

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 56 points

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State money line: Kansas State -125, Oklahoma State +105

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State still controls its own destiny as far as the Big 12 title game is concerned, so the Wildcats should not lose any motivation after their loss to TCU. Their offense is powered by star running back Deuce Vaughn, who has rushed for 744 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Vaughn has gone over 100 rushing yards on four occasions this season, including a 170-yard outing against Texas Tech earlier this month.

The Wildcats have already picked up a win over then-No. 6 Oklahoma along with victories against Texas Tech and Iowa State, so they are tested and prepared for this contest. Oklahoma State has only gone on the road twice this season, with one of those outings being its loss to TCU. Kansas State has covered the spread in eight of the last 11 meetings between these teams.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Kansas State is dealing with some serious injury issues heading into this game, as starting quarterback Adrian Martinez had to leave last week's game with an undisclosed injury. He is questionable to return for this contest, which would be a major blow to Kansas State's chances. Junior quarterback Will Howard completed 13 of 20 passes in relief last week, but he also threw an interception.

Oklahoma State has one of the most explosive offenses in the country, led by quarterback Spencer Sanders. He has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also rushing for 352 yards and eight scores. The Cowboys have had no issue playing away from home over the past two years, covering the spread in eight straight road games.

