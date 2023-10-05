The Oklahoma State Cowboys will attempt to get back on track Friday when they host the Kansas State Wildcats in an important Big 12 showdown. Oklahoma State (2-2, 0-1) is coming off a bye following its 34-27 loss to Iowa State and looking to snap a two-game losing streak in its Big 12 home opener. The Wildcats (3-1, 1-0) are also off a bye and, in their last outing, they held off a stubborn UCF club and pulled away for a 44-31 victory. Oklahoma State will be looking to avenge a 48-0 road loss to Kansas State last season.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Boone Pickens Stadium. The Wildcats are 11.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 53.5 in the latest Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State odds.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State:

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State point spread: Kansas State -11.5

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State over/under total: 53.5 points

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State money line: Kansas State -436, Oklahoma State +328

KSU: The Wildcats are 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 games.

OSU: The Cowboys have won nine of the past 14 meetings in this series.

Why Kansas State can cover

The Wildcats return several key players from the club that went on a memorable run last year to capture the Big 12 title while spoiling TCU's undefeated season in the process. Their experienced club is led by senior dual-threat quarterback Will Howard and a physical offensive line that returned in its entirety.

Although the Wildcats are reputed for their powerful option offense that can be a nightmare for opponents to defend, they have evolved into an even more lethal, balanced attack under coach Chris Klieman.

In their victory over UCF, they compiled 536 yards of total offense, with 281 yards coming on the ground and 255 through the passing game. Howard completed 27 of 42 passes and added 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore DJ Giddens led a dominant running game with 207 yards on 30 carries with four touchdowns.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

On the flip side, the Cowboys have one of the youngest rosters in the Big 12, with just six total returning starters. They are particularly inexperienced on the offensive side, with numerous skilled positions filled by players making their debuts at the FBS level.

Coach Mike Gundy used a rotation at several positions, including quarterback and running back, to find the right mix and some depth-chart battles appear to be settled. The game against Iowa State marked the first time one quarterback saw all the snaps and that a primary running back was used as opposed to a committee approach.

Senior Alan Bowman had an uneven performance under center, offsetting a handful of mistakes with several big plays. He completed 23 of 48 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Sophomore Ollie Gordon II thrived in the lead running back role with 18 rushes for 121 yards, an average of 6.7 yards per carry.

