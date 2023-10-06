The Oklahoma State Cowboys will aim to maintain their recent dominance against the Kansas State Wildcats when the clubs meet Friday night in an important Big 12 football showdown. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys (2-2, 0-1) are in desperate need of a win in their conference home opener to snap a two-game losing streak. They have won three of four and nine of the last 14 meetings against the Wildcats. Kansas State (3-1, 1-0) has been dominant behind an explosive offense that is averaging 44 points per contest.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Boone Pickens Stadium. The Wildcats are 11-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 53.5 in the latest Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State odds.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State:

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State point spread: Kansas State -11

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State over/under total: 53.5 points

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State money line: Kansas State -434, Oklahoma State +329

KSU: The Wildcats are 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 games.

OSU: The Cowboys have won nine of the past 14 meetings in this series.

Why Kansas State can cover

The Wildcats return several key players from the club that went on a memorable run last year to capture the Big 12 title while spoiling TCU's undefeated season in the process. Their experienced club is led by senior dual-threat quarterback Will Howard and a physical offensive line that returned in its entirety. Although the Wildcats are reputed for their powerful option offense that can be a nightmare for opponents to defend, they have evolved into an even more lethal, balanced attack under coach Chris Klieman.

In their victory over UCF, they compiled 536 yards of total offense, with 281 yards coming on the ground and 255 through the passing game. Howard completed 27 of 42 passes and added 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore DJ Giddens led a dominant running game with 207 yards on 30 carries with four touchdowns.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy announced earlier this week that he is sticking with sixth-year senior Alan Bowman at quarterback, marking the first time this season Gundy has revealed his starting signal-caller before game day. Gundy told the media he thought the Cowboys had their most efficient all-around offensive performance in the loss to Iowa State. Although Bowman completed just 48% of his passes, he threw the ball away numerous times under heavy pressure to avoid sacks.

Bowman, who previously started at Texas Tech and spent time at Michigan, also made a couple big plays in the passing game that helped the Cowboys remain competitive. He threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nixon in the second quarter and added a 20-yard score to Rashod Owens in the fourth quarter. "He was able to function because we covered guys up in the running game, and we protected pretty well. I thought he played good enough to come back and get this start," Gundy said.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting 47 combined points.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.