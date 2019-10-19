Kansas State vs. TCU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Kansas State (home) vs. TCU (away)

Current Records: Kansas State 3-2-0; TCU 3-2-0

What to Know

Kansas State lost both of their matches to TCU last season, on scores of 26-6 and 14-13, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Kansas State will take on TCU at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium after a week off. Kansas State's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend TCU hopes will continue.

The Wildcats scored first but ultimately less than Baylor in their game two weeks ago. Kansas State lost to Baylor by a decisive 31-12 margin. QB Skylar Thompson wasn't much of a difference maker for the Wildcats; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their matchup three weeks ago, the Horned Frogs were humbled. They suffered a grim 49-24 defeat to Iowa State. The Horned Frogs were down by 35-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses two weeks ago. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats rank fourth in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only one on the season. The Horned Frogs are completely their equal: they come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest interceptions in the league at one. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: Fox Sports Net

Fox Sports Net Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.26

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

TCU have won three out of their last four games against Kansas State.