Kansas State vs. TCU: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kansas State vs. TCU football game
Who's Playing
Kansas State (home) vs. TCU (away)
Current Records: Kansas State 3-2-0; TCU 3-2-0
What to Know
Kansas State lost both of their matches to TCU last season, on scores of 26-6 and 14-13, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Kansas State's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with TCU at 2:30 p.m. ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday. The Wildcats have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability TCU is surely hoping to exploit.
The Wildcats might have drawn first blood against Baylor last week, but it was Baylor who got the last laugh. The Wildcats took a hard 31-12 fall against Baylor. QB Skylar Thompson had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.
Meanwhile, after flying high against Kansas two weeks ago, the Horned Frogs came back down to earth. The Horned Frogs have to be aching after a bruising 49-24 defeat to Iowa State. TCU was down by 35-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas State comes into the contest boasting the fourth fewest interceptions in the league at one. TCU is completely their equal: they enter the game with only one interception, good for fourth best in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports Net
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Horned Frogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
TCU have won three out of their last four games against Kansas State.
- Nov 03, 2018 - TCU 14 vs. Kansas State 13
- Oct 14, 2017 - TCU 26 vs. Kansas State 6
- Dec 03, 2016 - Kansas State 30 vs. TCU 6
- Oct 10, 2015 - TCU 52 vs. Kansas State 45
