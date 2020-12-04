Who's Playing

Texas @ Kansas State

Current Records: Texas 5-3; Kansas State 4-5

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Longhorns strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 37.88 points per game.

Texas lost a heartbreaker to the Iowa State Cyclones when they met last November, and they left with a heavy heart again last Friday. Texas fell in a 23-20 heartbreaker. Texas' defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Sam Ehlinger, who passed for one TD and 298 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 65 yards.

Speaking of close games: K-State and the Baylor Bears were almost perfectly matched up last week, but K-State suffered an agonizing 32-31 loss. Despite the defeat, the Wildcats got a solid performance out of RB Deuce Vaughn, who rushed for one TD and 102 yards on 19 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

The K-State defensive unit accumulated seven sacks. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

The Longhorns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3-1 against the spread when favored.

Texas is now 5-3 while the Wildcats sit at 4-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Texas is stumbling into the matchup with the 17th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 286.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Texas, K-State comes into the contest boasting the 12th most sacks in the nation at 27.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -107

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas have won four out of their last five games against Kansas State.