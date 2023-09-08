The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats will try to build on their shutout win over Southeast Missouri State when they host the Troy Trojans on Saturday afternoon. Kansas State took a 35-0 lead at halftime last week and cruised to a 45-0 win. Troy's high-powered offense showed off with 48 points in a season-opening win over Stephen F. Austin last week. Kansas State posted a 41-5 win in the lone meeting between these schools, which came in 2003.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. Kansas State is favored by 16.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Troy odds, while the over/under is set at 51.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kansas State vs. Troy picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Troy-Kansas State. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Kansas State vs. Troy spread: Kansas State -16.5

Kansas State vs. Troy over/under: 51.5 points

Kansas State vs. Troy money line: Kansas State: -862, Troy: +571

Kansas State vs. Troy money line: Kansas State: -862, Troy: +571

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State is the defending Big 12 champion and is coming off a blowout win in Week 1. Senior quarterback Will Howard completed 18 of 26 passes for a career-high 297 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the sixth player in conference history to throw, rush and catch a touchdown pass in the same game. He achieved all of that in the first half, moving into 10th place in the school's all-time passing touchdowns list with 26.

Wide receiver RJ Garcia II led the team with 119 receiving yards, while running back DJ Giddens racked up 128 yards on the ground. The Wildcats were just as good on defense, holding Southeast Missouri State to six rushing yards on 26 carries. Kansas State is 17-3 in its last 20 Week 2 games, and it has covered the spread in five of its last six games dating back to last season.

Why Troy can cover

Troy is a much more formidable opponent than Southeast Missouri State, bringing the second-longest active winning streak in the FBS (12) into this game. Kansas State has lost to a non-Power Five opponent at home in two of the last three seasons, and Troy will be looking to take advantage of a potential letdown performance. The Trojans were dominant in Week 1, covering the spread for the fourth time in their last five games.

Running back Kimani Vidal totaled 302 yards on 27 touches last week after rushing for 1,132 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. His rushing ability gives Troy a chance to control the time of possession and keep Kansas State's offense on the sidelines. The Trojans have not backed down in hostile environments, covering the spread in six consecutive road games.

