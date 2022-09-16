The Kansas State Wildcats will be looking to record their third consecutive blowout victory when they face the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday afternoon. Kansas State opened its campaign with a 34-0 win over South Dakota and followed it up with a 40-12 win over Missouri. Tulane has notched a pair of blowout wins as well, beating UMass and Alcorn State handily.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 14 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Tulane odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 47. Before entering any Tulane vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021.

Here are several college football odds for Kansas State vs. Tulane:

Kansas State vs. Tulane spread: Kansas State -14

Kansas State vs. Tulane over/under: 47 points

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State has proven it can win games by double digits, blowing out South Dakota and Missouri in its first two games. The Wildcats covered as 27-point favorites against the Coyotes and then put together one of the best performances of Week 2 with a 40-12 victory over Missouri as 7.5-point favorites. Their defense has been fantastic, allowing just 6.0 points per game.

Senior quarterback Adrian Martinez has not had to do much, throwing just 35 total passes in the two wins. The offense has been firmly in the hands of junior running back Deuce Vaughn, who has rushed 42 times for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Kansas State has covered the spread in four of its last five home games, while Tulane is on a seven-game road losing streak.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane has taken care of business in its first two games of the season, beating UMass by 32 points and Alcorn State by 52 points. The Green Wave were able to play both of those games at home, so they are rested heading into this matchup. Junior quarterback Michael Pratt has thrown for 482 yards and five touchdowns, while freshman running back Iverson Celestine has rushed for 89 yards on 17 carries.

Senior wide receiver Shae Wyatt leads the team with six receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. Kansas State has been one dimensional offensively, so the Wildcats will have to showcase a new dimension to cover this spread. Tulane has covered the spread in six of its last seven games, while Kansas State has failed to cover in six straight games against AAC opponents.

How to make Kansas State vs. Tulane picks

