Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ No. 21 Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Iowa State 6-5, Kansas State 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Kansas State is on a seven-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Iowa State is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The pair will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kansas State will be strutting in after a victory while Iowa State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, Kansas State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Kansas, but they still walked away with a 31-27 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 13:28 mark of the third quarter, when they were facing a 27-14 deficit.

DJ Giddens and Will Howard were among the main playmakers for Kansas State as the former rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Jayce Brown also helped out with an impressive 96 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Iowa State might have drawn first blood against Texas on Saturday, but it was Texas who got the last laugh. Iowa State fell 26-16 to Texas.

Rocco Becht put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes.

Even if they lost, Iowa State's defense sure didn't make it easy: Texas' QB was sacked four times before it was all said and done. Texas' QB won't forget Joey Petersen anytime soon given Petersen sacked him twice.

Kansas State is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for Iowa State, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-5.

While only Iowa State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Kansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Kansas State barely slipped by Iowa State in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, winning 10-9. Does Kansas State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Iowa State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 10-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Iowa State.