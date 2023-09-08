Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Troy 1-0, Kansas State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats will be playing at home against the Troy Trojans at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The pair might be coming in a bit winded given how much these teams ran in their prior games.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Kansas State on Saturday. They blew past SE Missouri State 45-0. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Kansas State had established a 38 point advantage.

QB Will Howard looked spectacular while leading his team to the win, throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns on 26 attempts. Howard wound up with a passer rating of 182.9. WR RJ Garcia II was another key contributor, scoring a touchdown off of 119 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Troy took care of business in their home opener on Saturday. Troy walked away with a 48-30 victory over S.F. Austin. Troy pushed the score to 41-20 by the end of the third, a deficit S.F. Austin had littlechance of recovering from.

Three players turned in solid performances to lead Troy to victory, but perhaps none more so than RB Kimani Vidal, who rushed for 248 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of QB Gunnar Watson, who threw for 198 yards and four touchdowns on 22 attempts.

Looking ahead, Kansas State is the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 16.5 points. They finished last season with a 9-5 record against the spread.

The Wildcats and the Trojans both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Saturday. Watch the game or check back here after the match to see who keeps the momentum going.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 16.5-point favorite against Troy, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

