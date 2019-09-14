Kansas thumps Boston College, snapping 48-game road losing streak to Power Five opponents

Week 3 of the college football season looked like a disappointment on paper. It marked the first time in about two years that the schedule did not feature a game between two top 25 teams. Bummer, right? Well, not when it's Friday the 13th and Kansas is playing on the road, apparently.

In stunning fashion, the Jayhawks steamrolled Boston College 48-24. The upset victory marked the first road victory against a Power Five opponent for Kansas since Oct. 4, 2008 when it won at Iowa State. That's back when Mark Mangino was coaching in Lawrence and George W. Bush was still the president. To put that into further perspective, that's a streak of 48 straight losses spanning 10 years and 344 days.

But it wasn't just that Kansas won -- it's how it won. For starters, Boston College was about a three-touchdown favorite with closing lines hovering around 19.5 to 20 points depending on the book. Furthermore, this was Kansas' most complete offensive output in years considering the opponent. The Jayhawks totaled 567 yards at 7.9 yards per play. (Even that is a little misleading. Kansas ran the ball at the end of the game, and at one point was popping off plays at an even more successful 9.4 yards.) Quarterback Carter Stanley was an efficient 20-of-27 passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns while Pooka Williams and Khalil Herbert both eclipsed 100 yards on the ground. Herbert, in fact, hit 187 yards at 17 yards per rush.

The offense wasn't the only success story, either. The Jayhawks defense shut out Boston College in the second half.

There aren't enough words to explain how improbable this result ended up playing out. Recall that Kansas is one week removed from losing to Coastal Carolina 12-7 and barely beat Indiana State 24-17 in the opening week. As for Boston College, this is as bad a loss as there's been in a while. It's the kind of loss that may not put coach Steve Addazio on the hot seat, but it certainly places him in the same room. The Eagles had a ton of talent and starters to replace on defense coming into the season, returning less than 50 percent of its production from last season, per Phil Steele. Given that Addazio's teams have historically leaned on their defense, Friday night's waxing may be a bad omen.

So for as monumental as this moment is for Kansas, this seems like a rock-bottom type of loss for Boston College. That is, until, you realize it goes to Rutgers next.