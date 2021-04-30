Kansas is set to hire Buffalo's Lance Leipold as its new head football coach, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd has confirmed. Once official, it will mark the end of a search for both a new athletic director and head coach spanning back to mid-March. Kansas fired coach Les Miles on March 9 amid allegations of misconduct during his time at LSU. The university then fired athletic director Jeff Long, who hired Miles. Travis Goff was hired as the university's new AD earlier in April.

News of Leipold's hire was first reported by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.

Since Miles' release, Leipold has been considered one of the top candidates to take over the Jayhawks program, which has not had a winning season since Mark Mangino. Miles went 3-18 in his two years with the Jayhawks.

Leipold just finished up his sixth season with the Bulls, where he's 37-33 record. But that by itself doesn't nearly tell the whole story. When Leipold took the Buffalo job following the 2014 season, it was considered one of the hardest gigs in the Football Bowl Subdivision with just two winning seasons since 2000. By Year 3, Leipold had Buffalo at 6-6. That was followed by two straight bowl appearances in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, Buffalo went 6-1, won the MAC East, and was led by running back Jaret Patterson, who led the country with 178.7 yards per game.

Leipold made the massive jump to the FBS from Division III powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he made the national championship game seven times in eight years, winning six.

