Kansas vs. Baylor: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Kansas vs. Baylor football game
Who's Playing
Kansas (home) vs. No. 14 Baylor (away)
Current Records: Kansas 3-8; Baylor 10-1
What to Know
The Kansas Jayhawks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Kansas and the Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.
There was early excitement for the Jayhawks after they claimed the game's first points on Saturday, but it was the Iowa State Cyclones who ended up claiming the real prize. It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Jayhawks had to settle for a 41-31 defeat against Iowa State. The losing side was boosted by RB Pooka Williams Jr., who picked up 154 yards on the ground on 19 carries and snatched one receiving TD. Williams Jr.'s performance made up for a slower game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week.
Meanwhile, Baylor was able to grind out a solid win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, winning 24-10. Baylor QB Charlie Brewer was slinging it as he picked up 75 yards on the ground on 18 carries and accumulated 221 passing yards.
Baylor's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the QB and got past Texas' offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 23 yards. Leading the way was DT James Lynch and his two sacks.
Baylor's victory lifted them to 10-1 while Kansas' loss dropped them down to 3-8. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas is stumbling into the matchup with the eighth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 472.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Jayhawks, the Bears enter the matchup with 38 sacks, good for fifth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Bears' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a big 14-point favorite against the Jayhawks.
Over/Under: 52
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Baylor have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last five years.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Baylor 26 vs. Kansas 7
- Nov 04, 2017 - Baylor 38 vs. Kansas 9
- Oct 15, 2016 - Baylor 49 vs. Kansas 7
- Oct 10, 2015 - Baylor 66 vs. Kansas 7
