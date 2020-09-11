Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Kansas

Last Season Records: Kansas 3-9; Coastal Carolina 5-7

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Returning after a rocky 3-9 year, Kansas is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, Coastal Carolina struggled last season, ending up 5-7.

The Jayhawks have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jayhawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Coastal Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.