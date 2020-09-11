The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Coastal Carolina ended last year fifth in the Sun Belt's East Division, while the Jayhawks ended up 10th in the Big 12. Coastal Carolina upset Kansas 12-7 last season in Lawrence.

The Chanticleers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven non-conference games, while the Jayhawks are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 home games. The Jayhawks are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Coastal Carolina odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 56.5. Before you make any Coastal Carolina vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It was a perfect 4-0 on top-rated picks in Week 1 of the 2020 college football season, including nailing Army (-3.5) with plenty of room to spare in its 42-0 blowout of MTSU.

Now, the model has set its sights on Coastal Carolina vs. Kansas. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Kansas vs. Coastal Carolina:

Coastal Carolina vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -6.5

Coastal Carolina vs. Kansas over-under: 56.5 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Kansas money line: Kansas -240, Coastal Carolina +200

Coastal Carolina: The over is 12-2 in the Chanticleers' last 14 games in September.

Kansas: The over is 7-3 in the Jayhawks' last 10 games.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Besides upsetting Kansas on the road last season, Coastal Carolina didn't have much going in 2019. The Chanticleers went just 5-7, including a 2-6 mark in the Sun Belt. Running back CJ Marable returns after rushing for 1,085 yards last season, and will be bolstered by an offensive front that returns four starters.

Coastal Carolina looks to utilize two quarterbacks again in 2020, as juniors Bryce Carpenter and Fred Payton alternated last year. Eight defensive starters are back for Coastal Carolina, including linebacker Teddy Gallagher, who led the team with 88 tackles.

Why Kansas can cover

Second-year coach Les Miles has been cagey on who will start under center for the Jayhawks on Saturday, saying senior Thomas MacVittie and junior Miles Kendrick "both could play" as the Jayhawks look to replace Carter Stanley after going 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Big 12 last season.

Offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon will call plays this season instead of Miles, and will look to rely on All-Big 12 running back Pooka Williams. As a sophomore in 2019, Williams became the first Kansas rusher to gain more than 2,000 rushing yards combined in his first two seasons since Gale Sayers (1962-63). Williams' career average per carry is 6.0 yards.

How to make Coastal Carolina vs. Kansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total with Carpenter throwing for just over 200 yards.

