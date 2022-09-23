Who's Playing

Duke @ Kansas

Current Records: Duke 3-0; Kansas 3-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Kansas Jayhawks are heading back home. They will square off against the Duke Blue Devils at noon ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Kansas and Duke will really light up the scoreboard.

The Jayhawks strolled past the Houston Cougars with points to spare last week, taking the contest 48-30. QB Jalon Daniels had a dynamite game for Kansas; he passed for three TDs and 158 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 123 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Daniels' 60-yard TD bomb to RB Torry Locklin in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Duke was a heavy favorite Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the North Carolina A&T Aggies with a sharp 49-20 victory. With Duke ahead 28-6 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their QB Riley Leonard was on fire, passing for two TDs and 155 yards on 12 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 66 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Leonard's 56-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 3-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jayhawks rank second in the nation when it comes to overall offensive touchdowns, with 20 on the season. But the Blue Devils come into the matchup boasting the 22nd fewest touchdowns allowed in the nation at five. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duke won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.