The Kansas Jayhawks and Duke Blue Devils will both be looking to remain unbeaten when they square off on Saturday. Kansas has already exceeded its win total from last season, notching its first 3-0 start since 2009. Duke has taken care of business in its first three games, outscoring its opponents by a combined 45-0 in the first quarters of games.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Jayhawks are favored by seven points in the latest Kansas vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 65.

Kansas vs. Duke spread: Kansas -7

Kansas vs. Duke over/under: 65 points

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas is off to its best start since 2009 and is going to have a loud crowd on hand for Saturday's game. The Jayhawks have pulled off upsets at West Virginia and at Houston in consecutive weeks, giving them a ton of momentum as they return home for the first time since Week 1. They have scored 48-plus points in all three of those victories, ranking fifth nationally in points per game.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels has accounted for a lot of that success, as he scored five touchdowns in the win over Houston last week. Daniels has thrown for 566 yards and seven touchdowns, while also rushing 27 times for 237 yards and three scores. Kansas has covered the spread in six consecutive games, and Duke has only covered once in its last nine road games.

Why Duke can cover

Duke is not receiving as much attention as Kansas coming into this game, but the Blue Devils are off to a solid 3-0 start of their own. They shut out Temple in Week 1 before adding wins over Northwestern and North Carolina A&T over the past two weeks. Quarterback Riley Leonard has been efficient, completing 72.7% of his passes for 723 yards and five touchdowns.

Leonard, like Daniels, gives his team an additional rushing threat, as he has racked up 147 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Blue Devils picked up a 52-33 victory when these teams met last season, so this is a value spot as big underdogs.

