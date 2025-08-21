The Kansas Jayhawks host the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday in the Week 0 college football schedule in non-conference action. Kansas went 5-7 overall, including 4-5 in the Big 12, last season after going 9-4 in 2023. Fresno State went 6-7 overall, including 4-3 in the Mountain West Conference, under interim coach Tim Skipper. Matt Entz takes over in his first year as Fresno State head coach, and Saturday's showdown will be the first meeting between these teams in program history.

Kickoff from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Fresno State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.



Here are the model's three best bets for Kansas vs. Fresno State:

Fresno State +12.5

Over 50.5 points

Fresno State Over 17.5 team total

After winning two FCS national championships over five seasons at North Dakota State, Entz was hired as the USC assistant head coach last year in pursuit of an FBS head coaching position. Entz went 60-10 at North Dakota State, and although coaching at the FBS level certainly comes with different challenges, Entz appears ready for the task heading into a matchup of two coaches who made their names in lower college football levels before rising to FBS head coaching jobs. The Bulldogs lost the majority of their offensive production last year, including their starting quarterback, but they return Bryson Donelson, who was the team's second-leading rusher at 462 yards on 6.0 yards per carry, which led all players with at least 20 attempts.

Fresno State returns talent on the defensive side though, led by Jahzon Jacks, who has played 29 games over his first three years. Defensive linemen Korey Foreman had three sacks last year for Fresno State after transferring from USC, and Finn Claypool, a Duke transfer, is expected to play an impact role as well. SportsLine's model is backing Fresno State to cover in well over 50% of simulations.

Kansas returns one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the nation in Jalon Daniels, who is set for his sixth season with the Jayhawks. Daniels threw for 2,454 yards and rushed for 447 yards with 20 total touchdowns last season. He enters his fourth year as Leipold's Week 1 starting quarterback, so he should have a strong grasp of the offense to put up points against Fresno State.

Defensively, Kansas allowed 249.3 passing yards per game last season, which ranked 105th in college football, and as you'll see in the section below, Fresno State is introducing a recognizable quarterback with an NFL pedigree to take over its offense. SportsLine's model is projecting the Over to hit in well over 60% of simulations.

Fresno State Over 17.5 total team points

E.J. Warner, the son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, takes over as Fresno State's quarterback this fall. Warner threw for 2,710 yards at Rice last season after two years with more than 3,000 passing yards at Temple. He averaged 307.6 passing yards per game in 2023 as a sophomore at Temple, and the model expects Warner to lead the Bulldogs to a strong offensive start in his Fresno State debut.

Complimented by Donelson, who averaged 6.0 yards per carry last season, Fresno State could have an improved passing and running game from last year's offense, which ranked 112th in college football in total yards. Kansas allowed more than 35 points in two of its final four games last season, and the model predicts Fresno State to score 24 points on Saturday.

