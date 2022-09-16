The Kansas Jayhawks will try to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 when they face the Houston Cougars on Saturday afternoon. Kansas pulled off an upset at West Virginia in overtime last week, while Houston is coming off a loss to Texas Tech. This is the first meeting between the Jayhawks and Cougars since 2005.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Cougars are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Houston vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 58. Before entering any Kansas vs. Houston picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Houston vs. Kansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Houston vs. Kansas:

Houston vs. Kansas spread: Houston -8.5

Houston vs. Kansas over/under: 58 points

Houston vs. Kansas picks: See picks here

Why Houston can cover

Kansas is in uncharted territory, as it has not won three straight games to open a season in more than a decade. The Jayhawks have also not won back-to-back road games since 2007, so it is unlikely that they pull off an upset on Saturday. Houston is going to be motivated for its home opener after beating UTSA in triple overtime before losing to Texas Tech in double overtime last week.

The Cougars are an outstanding offensive team, led by senior quarterback Clayton Tune, who has thrown for 472 yards and four touchdowns through two games. Freshman running back Brandon Campbell has also provided a spark, rushing for 129 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. Kansas is 2-14 in its last 16 road games, while Houston is on a six-game home winning streak.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has been one of the most surprising teams in the country through the first two weeks of the season, blowing out Tennessee Tech before upsetting West Virginia as a double-digit underdog. The Jayhawks lead the country in points per game (55.5), which starts with quarterback Jalon Daniels. He has thrown for 408 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Devin Neal has 14 carries for 150 yards and four touchdowns.

They are facing a Houston defense that has struggled this season, ranking outside the top 100 nationally in scoring defense. The Cougars have played five total overtime periods in their first two games, which will make it challenging for them to match the Jayhawks' energy on Saturday. In addition, Kansas has covered the spread in five consecutive games.

How to make Houston vs. Kansas picks

The model has simulated Kansas vs. Houston 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Houston vs. Kansas? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kansas vs. Houston spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.