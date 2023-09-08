The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. This is the sixth matchup in history between these schools, though it is the the first since 1968. Illinois beat Toledo 30-28 in Week 1, but failed to cover as 7.5-point favorites. Kansas also won its opener against Missouri State, but missed covering -32 by a single point in that game. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (back) is expected to return after missing last week's game.

Kickoff in Lawrence, Kansas, is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are 3-point favorites in Illinois vs. Kansas odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5. Before making any Kansas vs. Illinois picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Illinois vs. Kansas spread: Jayhawks -3

Illinois vs. Kansas over/under: 57.5 points

Illinois vs. Kansas money line: Jayhawks -158, Fighting Illini +134

KU: Kansas is 5-0 in its last five games played in September

ILL: Illinois are 8-1 ATS in its last nine games on the road

Why Kansas can cover

The Kansas offense is filled with explosive playmakers. In its dominant Week 1 performance, Kansas had two players log at least 70 receiving yards. Junior receivers Lawrence Arnold (6'3) and Quentin Skinner (6'5) both have the speed to stretch the field. On Sept. 1 versus Missouri State, Arnold and Skimmer each secured four catches for 77 yards.

Meanwhile, there were four players with at least 40 rushing yards in the contest. Junior running back Devin Neal is the top option in the backfield. Neal has good contact balance and consistently picks up extra yards. He supplied 13 carries for 94 yards and one score. Junior running back Sevion Morrison provides Kansas with a power back. Morrison has a superb impact near the goal line due to his quick feet and cut-back ability. In his last outing, he logged 41 rush yards including a five-yard TD run. See which team to pick here.

Why Illinois can cover

Sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer took over the reins under center for Illinois this season. Altmyer is a good athlete with the ability to make plays with both his arm and legs. The Mississippi native and Ole Miss transfer completed 69% of his throws for 211 yards and two passing touchdowns in the season-opening win over Toledo. He also led the team in rushing with 69 yards.

Junior receiver Pat Bryant looks to keep the momentum going into this matchup. Bryant has the height (6-foot-3) to win contested catches and be a viable target in the red zone. On Sept. 2, the Florida native led the team in catches (6), receiving yards (64) and touchdowns (2). Junior receiver Isaiah Williams is a dynamic weapon in the slot. Williams runs crisp routes and can make defenders miss. In Week 1, he had five receptions for 51 yards. See which team to pick here.

