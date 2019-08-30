Kansas vs. Indiana St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kansas vs. Indiana State football game
Who's Playing
Kansas (home) vs. Indiana St. (away)
Last Season Records: Kansas 3-9-0; Indiana St. 7-4-0;
What to Know
Indiana St. and Kansas will face off at noon Aug. 31 at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Indiana St. was on the positive side of .500 (7-4) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 3-9 year, Kansas is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indiana St. threw only three interceptions last season, the first among all teams in the nation. As for Kansas, they threw only four interceptions last year, the third best among all teams in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
Since the experts predict a loss, Indiana St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports Net
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a solid 5 point favorite against the Sycamores.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Jayhawks, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 3.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Michigan State vs. Tulsa picks, sims
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State football.
-
Wisconsin vs. USF odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's USF vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Week 1 college football picks, top sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times
-
Oklahoma vs. Houston pick, live stream
This should be Week 1's most entertaining game, and it has a primetime spot all to itself on...
-
Ole Miss to allow alcohol sales
The Rebels join the growing list of SEC schools that will sell alcohol in 2019