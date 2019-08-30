Kansas vs. Indiana St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Kansas (home) vs. Indiana St. (away)

Last Season Records: Kansas 3-9-0; Indiana St. 7-4-0;

What to Know

Indiana St. and Kansas will face off at noon Aug. 31 at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Indiana St. was on the positive side of .500 (7-4) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 3-9 year, Kansas is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indiana St. threw only three interceptions last season, the first among all teams in the nation. As for Kansas, they threw only four interceptions last year, the third best among all teams in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

Since the experts predict a loss, Indiana St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas TV: Fox Sports Net

Fox Sports Net Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a solid 5 point favorite against the Sycamores.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jayhawks, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 3.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.