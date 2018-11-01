Kansas vs. Iowa St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kansas vs. Iowa State football game
Who's Playing
Kansas Jayhawks (home) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (away)
Current records: Kansas 3-5; Iowa St. 5-3
What to Know
Iowa St. will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will square off against Kansas at 12:00 p.m. Iowa St. don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 14.5-point advantage in the spread.
Iowa St. brought a two-game winning streak into their game against Texas Tech last week; they left with a three-game streak. Iowa St. walked away with a 40-31 win over Texas Tech. David Montgomery and Brock Purdy were among the main playmakers for Iowa St. as the former rushed for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns on 33 carries and the latter passed for 250 yards and 2 touchdowns. Brock Purdy has been one of their standout athletes in their past three games.
Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Kansas, but their most recent contest may have softened the blow. They dodged a bullet, finishing off TCU 27-26. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Kansas as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.
Iowa St. were fully in charge the last time the two teams met, breezing past Kansas 45-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iowa St. since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports Net
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cyclones are a big 14.5 point favorite against the Jayhawks.
This season, Kansas is 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Iowa St., they are 5-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Iowa St. has won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Iowa State Cyclones 45 vs. Kansas Jayhawks 0
- 2016 - Kansas Jayhawks 24 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 31
- 2015 - Iowa State Cyclones 38 vs. Kansas Jayhawks 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Arizona vs. Colorado odds, picks, bets
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of the Arizona Wildcats
-
MTSU vs. Western Kentucky odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's MTSU vs. Western Kentucky game 10,000 times
-
Candidates to replace Durkin at Maryland
Assistants from top programs and underrated coaches could find their way to the Terps job this...
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
The athletic intuition of Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa is ready for his closeup in Death Valley, one of college football's most hostile...
-
Michigan vs. Penn State odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football.