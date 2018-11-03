Kansas vs. Iowa St.: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Iowa St. will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will square off against Kansas at 12:00 p.m. Iowa St. don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 14.5-point advantage in the spread.

Iowa St. brought a two-game winning streak into their game against Texas Tech last week; they left with a three-game streak. Iowa St. walked away with a 40-31 win over Texas Tech. David Montgomery and Brock Purdy were among the main playmakers for Iowa St. as the former rushed for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns on 33 carries and the latter passed for 250 yards and 2 touchdowns. Brock Purdy has been one of their standout athletes in their past three games.

Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Kansas, but their most recent contest may have softened the blow. They dodged a bullet, finishing off TCU 27-26. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Kansas as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

Iowa St. were fully in charge the last time the two teams met, breezing past Kansas 45-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iowa St. since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.