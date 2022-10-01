Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Kansas

Current Records: Iowa State 3-1; Kansas 4-0

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks are 0-7 against the Iowa State Cyclones since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Kansas and Iowa State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Kansas beat the Duke Blue Devils 35-27 last week. QB Jalon Daniels had a dynamite game for Kansas; he passed for four TDs and 324 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 83 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Daniels this season.

Iowa State came within a touchdown against the Baylor Bears last week, but they wound up with a 31-24 loss. The losing side was boosted by RB Jirehl Brock, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

The Jayhawks are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Kansas is now a perfect 4-0 while the Cyclones sit at 3-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas comes into the contest boasting the eighth most rushing yards per game in the nation at 245.3. But Iowa State enters the matchup with only 75.8 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Cyclones are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Iowa State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last eight years.