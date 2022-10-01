Who's Playing
Iowa State @ Kansas
Current Records: Iowa State 3-1; Kansas 4-0
What to Know
The Kansas Jayhawks are 0-7 against the Iowa State Cyclones since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Kansas and Iowa State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Kansas beat the Duke Blue Devils 35-27 last week. QB Jalon Daniels had a dynamite game for Kansas; he passed for four TDs and 324 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 83 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Daniels this season.
Iowa State came within a touchdown against the Baylor Bears last week, but they wound up with a 31-24 loss. The losing side was boosted by RB Jirehl Brock, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.
The Jayhawks are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Kansas is now a perfect 4-0 while the Cyclones sit at 3-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas comes into the contest boasting the eighth most rushing yards per game in the nation at 245.3. But Iowa State enters the matchup with only 75.8 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Cyclones are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Iowa State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last eight years.
- Oct 02, 2021 - Iowa State 59 vs. Kansas 7
- Oct 31, 2020 - Iowa State 52 vs. Kansas 22
- Nov 23, 2019 - Iowa State 41 vs. Kansas 31
- Nov 03, 2018 - Iowa State 27 vs. Kansas 3
- Oct 14, 2017 - Iowa State 45 vs. Kansas 0
- Nov 12, 2016 - Iowa State 31 vs. Kansas 24
- Oct 03, 2015 - Iowa State 38 vs. Kansas 13