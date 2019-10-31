Kansas vs. Kansas State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Kansas vs. Kansas State football game
Who's Playing
Kansas (home) vs. No. 22 Kansas State (away)
Current Records: Kansas 3-5; Kansas State 5-2
What to Know
Kansas is 0-4 against Kansas State since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Kansas and Kansas State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks will be home again for the second contest in a row.
They came out on top in a nail-biter against Texas Tech on Saturday, sneaking past 37-34. Kansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Carter Stanley, who passed for 415 yards and three TDs on 37 attempts, and WR Stephon Robinson Jr., who caught six passes for 186 yards and two TDs. Near the top of the highlight reel was Stanley's 70-yard TD bomb to in the. Stanley has never finished with more yards this season.
Meanwhile, after losing to Oklahoma the last time they met, Kansas State decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Kansas State took their matchup against Oklahoma 48-41. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Wildcats.
The Jayhawks are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Jayhawks to 3-5 and the Wildcats to 5-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Kansas State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Kansas State 21 vs. Kansas 17
- Oct 28, 2017 - Kansas State 30 vs. Kansas 20
- Nov 26, 2016 - Kansas State 34 vs. Kansas 19
- Nov 28, 2015 - Kansas State 45 vs. Kansas 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Florida, Georgia meet in CFP elimination
Will the pressure to meet preseason expectations get to the Bulldogs on Saturday?
-
Harbaugh to honor retired QB recruit
J.D. Johnson, a recruit in the Wolverines' 2020 recruiting class, won't have to worry about...
-
Alabama, FSU agree to future series
The Crimson Tide and Seminoles last played in the season-opener in 2017
-
College football best bets, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 10.
-
App. St. vs. Georgia Southern odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern...
-
West Virginia vs. Baylor expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game