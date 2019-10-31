Kansas vs. Kansas State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Kansas (home) vs. No. 22 Kansas State (away)

Current Records: Kansas 3-5; Kansas State 5-2

What to Know

Kansas is 0-4 against Kansas State since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Kansas and Kansas State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks will be home again for the second contest in a row.

They came out on top in a nail-biter against Texas Tech on Saturday, sneaking past 37-34. Kansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Carter Stanley, who passed for 415 yards and three TDs on 37 attempts, and WR Stephon Robinson Jr., who caught six passes for 186 yards and two TDs. Near the top of the highlight reel was Stanley's 70-yard TD bomb to in the. Stanley has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, after losing to Oklahoma the last time they met, Kansas State decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Kansas State took their matchup against Oklahoma 48-41. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Wildcats.

The Jayhawks are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Jayhawks to 3-5 and the Wildcats to 5-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Kansas State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last five years.