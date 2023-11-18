The No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) and No. 21 Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) meet in the 2023 Sunflower Showdown on Saturday. The rivalry dates back to 1902 but this is just the second time that the in-state rivals have both entered this matchup ranked. K-State is 4-1 in its last five games and 4-0-1 ATS during that span. Kansas, meanwhile, was upset last week by Texas Tech but did win its prior two against Iowa State and Oklahoma. Kansas has concerns at quarterback with Jalon Daniels (back) out and backup Jason Bean uncertain with a head injury.



Kickoff at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. The latest Kansas State vs. Kansas odds via SportsLine consensus list the Wildcats at -10. The over/under is 57.5, up 2.5 points from the opening line.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Kansas State vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Kansas State spread: Kansas State -10

Kansas vs. Kansas State over/under: 57.5

Kansas vs. Kansas State money line: Kansas State -367, Kansas +283



KU: The Jayhawks are 5-4 against the spread in 2023.

KSU: The Wildcats are 7-2 against the spread in 2023.

Kansas vs. Kansas State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has home field advantage for this bitter in-state rivalry, and enters as a double-digit underdog despite their strong 2023 season. Home underdogs have historically performed well against the spread, and you can often toss out records, rankings and odds in rivalry games. Kansas is eager to end K-State's recent dominance in the Sunflower Showdown.

With KU's quarterback situation still up in the air, the Jayhawks are likely to rely on their dominant rushing attack. Kansas averaged 199.0 yards per game on the ground this season, with junior running back Devin Neal (965 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs), a likely All-Big 12 selection, leading the way.

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State has controlled this matchup in recent years. The Wildcats have won and covered four straight times since Chris Klieman took over as head coach. The Wildcats seem to be peaking right now as well. They thumped Baylor 59-25 last week and their only loss since Oct. 6 was a hard-fought 33-30 defeat at Texas.

While the KU quarterback situation is shaky, KSU has gotten solid play from Will Howard. He's thrown for 2,190 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's added 300 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, supplementing a strong rushing attack that is spearheaded by backs DJ Giddens (143-859-7) and Treshaun Ward (106-532-4).

