The 2023 Sunflower Showdown is on tap for Saturday, with the No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks set to host the No. 21 Kansas State Wildcats at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. Kansas is looking to bounce back from a 16-13 loss to Texas Tech. Quarterback Jason Bean (concussion) is listed as questionable for the Jayhawks. Kansas State is aiming to build off its impressive 59-25 win over Baylor. K-State has won the last 14 matchups in this rivalry, but Kansas leads the all-time series 64-51-5.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The Wildcats are favored by 10 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Kansas odds, while the over/under is set at 58.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 59-23-2 on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far, returning a profit of $3,600 for $100 bettors. Last week, he went 8-1, finishing up 6.9 units.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Kansas State vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Kansas State spread: Kansas State -10

Kansas vs. Kansas State over/under: 58.5

Kansas vs. Kansas State money line: Kansas State -363, Kansas +280



KU: The Jayhawks are 5-4 against the spread in 2023.

KSU: The Wildcats are 7-2 against the spread in 2023.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has home field advantage for this bitter in-state rivalry, and enters as a double-digit underdog despite their strong 2023 season. Home underdogs have historically performed well against the spread, and you can often toss out records, rankings, and odds in rivalry games. Kansas is eager to end K-State's recent dominance in the Sunflower Showdown.

With KU's quarterback situation still up in the air, the Jayhawks are likely to rely on their dominant rushing attack. Kansas averaged 199.0 yards per game on the ground this season, with junior running back Devin Neal (965 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs), a likely All-Big 12 selection, leading the way.

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State has absolutely dominated this rivalry recently, winning 14 straight matchups against the Jayhawks. The Wildcats enter this matchup in a much better place injury-wise than KU, and they are coming off one of their better offensive performances of the season in their 59-point scoring outburst against Baylor.

Senior quarterback Will Howard is having the best season of his career in 2023. The 6-foot-5 dual threat enters this matchup completing 63.9% of his passes for 2,190 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 300 yards and seven touchdowns.

How to make Kansas State vs. Kansas picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total.

Who wins Kansas vs. Kansas State on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Kansas vs. Kansas State picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 59-23-2 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.