Kansas vs. Oklahoma: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Kansas (home) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (away)

Current Records: Kansas 2-3-0; Oklahoma 4-0-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oklahoma. Get ready for a Big 12 battle as Oklahoma and Kansas will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas will need to watch out since Oklahoma has now posted big point totals in their last four contests.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Oklahoma's strategy against Texas Tech last week. The Sooners put a hurting on Texas Tech to the tune of 55-16. QB Jalen Hurts went supernova for Oklahoma as he passed for 413 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts' 71-yard touchdown toss to WR CeeDee Lamb in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks were the 27-26 winners over TCU when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Jayhawks were completely outmatched, falling 51-14 to TCU. The Jayhawks were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38 to nothing.

Oklahoma's win lifted them to 4-0 while Kansas' loss dropped them down to 2-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jayhawks are stumbling into the contest with the 18th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 211.40 on average. But Oklahoma enters the game with 293.50 rushing yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.99

Odds

The Sooners are a big 33.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks.

Bettors have moved against the Sooners slightly, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 35-point favorite.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last five years.

Nov 17, 2018 - Oklahoma 55 vs. Kansas 40

Nov 18, 2017 - Oklahoma 41 vs. Kansas 3

Oct 29, 2016 - Oklahoma 56 vs. Kansas 3

Oct 31, 2015 - Oklahoma 62 vs. Kansas 7

Weather

The current forecast: thunderstorms, with a temperature of 63 degrees.