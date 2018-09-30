Kansas vs. Oklahoma St.: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State football game
Oklahoma St. is packing up and heading on the road for their first away contest this season. They face off against Kansas on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Oklahoma St. have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Kansas is surely hoping to exploit.
Pride goes before the fall, and it seems Oklahoma St. saw their 14-point advantage in the point spread and came into their matchup against Texas Tech with a big head. Oklahoma St. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 41-17 punch to the gut against Texas Tech last week. Oklahoma St. got a solid performance out of Justice Hill, who rushed for 111 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, after soaring high against Rutgers two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground. Kansas took a hard fall against Baylor. Kansas' low-scoring defeat was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the game before.
Everything came up roses for Oklahoma St. against Kansas the last time the two teams met as the squad secured a 58-17 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oklahoma St. since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
